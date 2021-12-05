PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Will Pay A Larger Dividend Than Last Year At US$0.15

The board of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend by 7.1% on the 4th of January to US$0.15. Even though the dividend went up, the yield is still quite low at only 1.1%.

PulteGroup's Earnings Easily Cover the Distributions

It would be nice for the yield to be higher, but we should also check if higher levels of dividend payment would be sustainable. However, PulteGroup's earnings easily cover the dividend. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 34.5% over the next year. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 6.9% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

PulteGroup Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

NYSE:PHM Historic Dividend December 5th 2021

Even though the company has been paying a consistent dividend for a while, we would like to see a few more years before we feel comfortable relying on it. Since 2013, the dividend has gone from US$0.20 to US$0.56. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 14% over that duration. PulteGroup has been growing its dividend quite rapidly, which is exciting. However, the short payment history makes us question whether this performance will persist across a full market cycle.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. PulteGroup has impressed us by growing EPS at 33% per year over the past five years. A low payout ratio gives the company a lot of flexibility, and growing earnings also make it very easy for it to grow the dividend.

We Really Like PulteGroup's Dividend

Overall, a dividend increase is always good, and we think that PulteGroup is a strong income stock thanks to its track record and growing earnings. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Earnings growth generally bodes well for the future value of company dividend payments. See if the 14 PulteGroup analysts we track are forecasting continued growth with our free report on analyst estimates for the company. We have also put together a list of global stocks with a solid dividend.

