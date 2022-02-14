PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of US$0.15

The board of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 5th of April, with investors receiving US$0.15 per share. The dividend yield is 1.2% based on this payment, which is a little bit low compared to the other companies in the industry.

PulteGroup's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

The dividend yield is a little bit low, but sustainability of the payments is also an important part of evaluating an income stock. However, prior to this announcement, PulteGroup's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 38.0%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 5.9% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

NYSE:PHM Historic Dividend February 14th 2022

PulteGroup Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

The dividend's track record has been pretty solid, but with only 9 years of history we want to see a few more years of history before making any solid conclusions. The dividend has gone from US$0.20 in 2013 to the most recent annual payment of US$0.60. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 13% per annum over that time. It is always nice to see strong dividend growth, but with such a short payment history we wouldn't be inclined to rely on it until a longer track record can be developed.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. We are encouraged to see that PulteGroup has grown earnings per share at 35% per year over the past five years. A low payout ratio gives the company a lot of flexibility, and growing earnings also make it very easy for it to grow the dividend.

PulteGroup Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

In summary, it is good to see that the dividend is staying consistent, and we don't think there is any reason to suspect this might change over the medium term. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Earnings growth generally bodes well for the future value of company dividend payments. See if the 13 PulteGroup analysts we track are forecasting continued growth with our free report on analyst estimates for the company. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our curated list of strong dividend payers.

