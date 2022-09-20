PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of $0.15

PulteGroup, Inc.'s (NYSE:PHM) investors are due to receive a payment of $0.15 per share on 4th of October. This means the annual payment will be 1.5% of the current stock price, which is lower than the industry average.

PulteGroup's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

While yield is important, another factor to consider about a company's dividend is whether the current payout levels are feasible. Before making this announcement, PulteGroup was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 19.3%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 5.7%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend. NYSE:PHM Historic Dividend September 20th 2022

PulteGroup Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

Even though the company has been paying a consistent dividend for a while, we would like to see a few more years before we feel comfortable relying on it. Since 2013, the dividend has gone from $0.20 total annually to $0.60. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 13% over that duration. PulteGroup has been growing its dividend quite rapidly, which is exciting. However, the short payment history makes us question whether this performance will persist across a full market cycle.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. PulteGroup has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 40% per annum. Earnings per share is growing at a solid clip, and the payout ratio is low which we think is an ideal combination in a dividend stock as the company can quite easily raise the dividend in the future.

We Really Like PulteGroup's Dividend

Overall, we think that this is a great income investment, and we think that maintaining the dividend this year may have been a conservative choice. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 1 warning sign for PulteGroup that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



