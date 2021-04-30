PulteGroup, Inc.'s (NYSE:PHM) Share Price Is Matching Sentiment Around Its Earnings

With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 10.7x PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) may be sending bullish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all companies in the United States have P/E ratios greater than 22x and even P/E's higher than 43x are not unusual. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's limited.

Recent times have been advantageous for PulteGroup as its earnings have been rising faster than most other companies. It might be that many expect the strong earnings performance to degrade substantially, which has repressed the P/E. If not, then existing shareholders have reason to be quite optimistic about the future direction of the share price.

NYSE:PHM Price Based on Past Earnings April 30th 2021

What Are Growth Metrics Telling Us About The Low P/E?

In order to justify its P/E ratio, PulteGroup would need to produce sluggish growth that's trailing the market.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew earnings per share by an impressive 46% last year. The latest three year period has also seen an excellent 218% overall rise in EPS, aided by its short-term performance. Accordingly, shareholders would have probably welcomed those medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should generate growth of 13% per annum as estimated by the ten analysts watching the company. Meanwhile, the rest of the market is forecast to expand by 16% each year, which is noticeably more attractive.

With this information, we can see why PulteGroup is trading at a P/E lower than the market. Apparently many shareholders weren't comfortable holding on while the company is potentially eyeing a less prosperous future.

The Final Word

Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-earnings ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

We've established that PulteGroup maintains its low P/E on the weakness of its forecast growth being lower than the wider market, as expected. At this stage investors feel the potential for an improvement in earnings isn't great enough to justify a higher P/E ratio. It's hard to see the share price rising strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

It is also worth noting that we have found 2 warning signs for PulteGroup that you need to take into consideration.

It's important to make sure you look for a great company, not just the first idea you come across. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with strong recent earnings growth (and a P/E ratio below 20x).

