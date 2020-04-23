PulteGroup, Inc. Reports Gain In Q1 Profit

(RTTNews) - PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM) revealed earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $203.71 million, or $0.74 per share. This compares with $166.76 million, or $0.59 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.70 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.5% to $2.29 billion from $2.00 billion last year.

PulteGroup, Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $203.71 Mln. vs. $166.76 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.74 vs. $0.59 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.70 -Revenue (Q1): $2.29 Bln vs. $2.00 Bln last year.

