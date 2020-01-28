PulteGroup, Inc. Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that advanced from the same period last year.

The company's profit came in at $335.80 million, or $1.22 per share. This compares with $237.65 million, or $0.84 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, PulteGroup, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $312.37 million or $1.14 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.09 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.7% to $3.02 billion from $3.00 billion last year.

PulteGroup, Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $312.37 Mln. vs. $313.63 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.14 vs. $1.11 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.09 -Revenue (Q4): $3.02 Bln vs. $3.00 Bln last year.

