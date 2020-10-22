PulteGroup, Inc. Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM) announced a profit for its third quarter that advanced from the same period last year.

The company's profit came in at $416.40 million, or $1.54 per share. This compares with $273.10 million, or $0.99 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, PulteGroup, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $363.19 million or $1.34 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.12 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.9% to $2.95 billion from $2.71 billion last year.

PulteGroup, Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $363.19 Mln. vs. $279.83 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.34 vs. $1.01 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.12 -Revenue (Q3): $2.95 Bln vs. $2.71 Bln last year.

