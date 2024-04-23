PulteGroup, Inc. Q1 Profit Rises, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM) released earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $662.98 million, or $3.10 per share. This compares with $532.26 million, or $2.35 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.36 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.3% to $3.95 billion from $3.58 billion last year.

PulteGroup, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $662.98 Mln. vs. $532.26 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $3.10 vs. $2.35 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $3.95 Bln vs. $3.58 Bln last year.

