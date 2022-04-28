PulteGroup, Inc. Q1 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM):

Earnings: $454.72 million in Q1 vs. $304.11 million in the same period last year. EPS: $1.83 in Q1 vs. $1.13 in the same period last year. Excluding items, PulteGroup, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$454.72 million or $1.83 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $1.71 per share Revenue: $3.19 billion in Q1 vs. $2.73 billion in the same period last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.