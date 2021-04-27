PulteGroup, Inc. Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM) released a profit for its first quarter that rose from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $304.11 million, or $1.13 per share. This compares with $203.71 million, or $0.74 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, PulteGroup, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $342.76 million or $1.28 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.20 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 19.2% to $2.73 billion from $2.29 billion last year.

PulteGroup, Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $342.76 Mln. vs. $218.93 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.28 vs. $0.80 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.20 -Revenue (Q1): $2.73 Bln vs. $2.29 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.