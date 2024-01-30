PulteGroup, Inc. Profit Drops In Q4

(RTTNews) - PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM) announced earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $710.99 million, or $3.28 per share. This compares with $882.23 million, or $3.85 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 15.6% to $4.29 billion from $5.08 billion last year.

PulteGroup, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $710.99 Mln. vs. $882.23 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $3.28 vs. $3.85 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $4.29 Bln vs. $5.08 Bln last year.

