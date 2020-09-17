Dividends
PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 18, 2020

PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 18, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.12 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 06, 2020. Shareholders who purchased PHM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that PHM has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $46.72, the dividend yield is 1.03%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PHM was $46.72, representing a -2.67% decrease from the 52 week high of $48 and a 172.9% increase over the 52 week low of $17.12.

PHM is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI) and Lennar Corporation (LEN). PHM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.24. Zacks Investment Research reports PHM's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 18.55%, compared to an industry average of 3.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PHM Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to PHM through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have PHM as a top-10 holding:

  • iShares Trust (ITB)
  • Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (PKB)
  • SPDR Series Trust SPDR Homebuilders ETF (XHB)
  • Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (RCD)
  • Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ITB with an increase of 74.97% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of PHM at 6.99%.

