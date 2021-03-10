PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 11, 2021

PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 11, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.14 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PHM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 16.67% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of PHM was $47.34, representing a -5.75% decrease from the 52 week high of $50.23 and a 176.52% increase over the 52 week low of $17.12.

PHM is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI) and Lennar Corporation (LEN). PHM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.19. Zacks Investment Research reports PHM's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 29.36%, compared to an industry average of 21.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PHM Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to PHM through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have PHM as a top-10 holding:

iShares Trust (ITB)

SPDR Series Trust SPDR Homebuilders ETF (XHB).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XHB with an increase of 12.41% over the last 100 days. ITB has the highest percent weighting of PHM at 6.67%.

