PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 10, 2021

PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 10, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.14 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 02, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PHM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that PHM has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $56.96, the dividend yield is .98%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PHM was $56.96, representing a -10.87% decrease from the 52 week high of $63.91 and a 80.54% increase over the 52 week low of $31.55.

PHM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.58. Zacks Investment Research reports PHM's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 62.95%, compared to an industry average of 39%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PHM Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to PHM through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have PHM as a top-10 holding:

  • iShares Trust (ITB)
  • Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (PKB)
  • SPDR Series Trust SPDR Homebuilders ETF (XHB)
  • The Acquirers Fund (ZIG)
  • Alpha Architect ETF Trust (QVAL).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ITB with an increase of 25.04% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of PHM at 7.01%.

