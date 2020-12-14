PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 15, 2020

PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 15, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.14 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 05, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PHM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 16.67% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $42.35, the dividend yield is 1.32%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PHM was $42.35, representing a -14.79% decrease from the 52 week high of $49.70 and a 147.37% increase over the 52 week low of $17.12.

PHM is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI) and Lennar Corporation (LEN). PHM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.79. Zacks Investment Research reports PHM's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 31.98%, compared to an industry average of 12.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PHM Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to PHM through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have PHM as a top-10 holding:

iShares Trust (ITB)

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (JPME).

The top-performing ETF of this group is JPME with an increase of 15.62% over the last 100 days. ITB has the highest percent weighting of PHM at 6.81%.

