PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 14, 2021

PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.15 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 04, 2022. Shareholders who purchased PHM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 7.14% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $56.22, the dividend yield is 1.07%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PHM was $56.22, representing a -12.03% decrease from the 52 week high of $63.91 and a 40.83% increase over the 52 week low of $39.92.

PHM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.47. Zacks Investment Research reports PHM's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 52.02%, compared to an industry average of 42.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the phm Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to PHM through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have PHM as a top-10 holding:

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (ITB)

SPDR Series Trust SPDR Homebuilders ETF (XHB)

The Acquirers Fund (ZIG)

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY)

First Trust Cons. Discret. AlphaDEX (FXD).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ITB with an increase of 20.65% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of PHM at 5.9%.

