PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 14, 2021

PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.15 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 04, 2022. Shareholders who purchased PHM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 7.14% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $56.22, the dividend yield is 1.07%.
The previous trading day's last sale of PHM was $56.22, representing a -12.03% decrease from the 52 week high of $63.91 and a 40.83% increase over the 52 week low of $39.92.
PHM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.47. Zacks Investment Research reports PHM's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 52.02%, compared to an industry average of 42.1%.
PHM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.47. Zacks Investment Research reports PHM's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 52.02%, compared to an industry average of 42.1%.
Interested in gaining exposure to PHM through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have PHM as a top-10 holding:
- iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (ITB)
- SPDR Series Trust SPDR Homebuilders ETF (XHB)
- The Acquirers Fund (ZIG)
- First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY)
- First Trust Cons. Discret. AlphaDEX (FXD).
The top-performing ETF of this group is ITB with an increase of 20.65% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of PHM at 5.9%.
