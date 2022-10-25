PulteGroup, Inc. Announces Rise In Q3 Profit, but misses estimates

(RTTNews) - PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM) reported a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $627.93 million, or $2.69 per share. This compares with $475.55 million, or $1.82 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.82 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.4% to $3.944 billion from $3.479 billion last year.

PulteGroup, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $627.93 Mln. vs. $475.55 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.69 vs. $1.82 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.82 -Revenue (Q3): $3.944 Bln vs. $3.479 Bln last year.

