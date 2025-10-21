PulteGroup, Inc. Reveals Decline In Q3 Profit

(RTTNews) - PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM) reported a profit for third quarter that Dropped, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $585.83 million, or $2.96 per share. This compares with $697.91 million, or $3.35 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 1.6% to $4.404 billion from $4.476 billion last year.

PulteGroup, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $585.83 Mln. vs. $697.91 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.96 vs. $3.35 last year. -Revenue: $4.404 Bln vs. $4.476 Bln last year.

