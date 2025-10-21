PulteGroup, Inc. Reveals Decline In Q3 Income

(RTTNews) - PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM) reported earnings for third quarter that Dropped, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $585.834 million, or $2.96 per share. This compares with $697.914 million, or $3.35 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 99.9% to $4.404 billion from $4476 billion last year.

PulteGroup, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $585.834 Mln. vs. $697.914 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.96 vs. $3.35 last year. -Revenue: $4.404 Bln vs. $4476 Bln last year.

