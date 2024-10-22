PulteGroup, Inc. Q3 Income Advances, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM) announced a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $697.91 million, or $3.35 per share. This compares with $638.78 million, or $2.90 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.11 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.8% to $4.476 billion from $4.003 billion last year.

PulteGroup, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $697.91 Mln. vs. $638.78 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $3.35 vs. $2.90 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $4.476 Bln vs. $4.003 Bln last year.

