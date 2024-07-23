PulteGroup, Inc. Q2 Profit Climbs, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM) released earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $809.133 million, or $3.83 per share. This compares with $720.345 million, or $3.21 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.27 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.8% to $4.599 billion from $4.188 billion last year.

PulteGroup, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $809.133 Mln. vs. $720.345 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $3.83 vs. $3.21 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $4.599 Bln vs. $4.188 Bln last year.

