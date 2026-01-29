PulteGroup, Inc. Profit Retreats In Q4

(RTTNews) - PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM) announced earnings for fourth quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $501.61 million, or $2.56 per share. This compares with $913.24 million, or $4.43 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 6.3% to $4.610 billion from $4.921 billion last year.

PulteGroup, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $501.61 Mln. vs. $913.24 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.56 vs. $4.43 last year. -Revenue: $4.610 Bln vs. $4.921 Bln last year.

