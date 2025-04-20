PULTEGROUP Earnings Preview: Recent $PHM Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

PULTEGROUP ($PHM) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $3,860,536,867 and earnings of $2.45 per share.

PULTEGROUP Insider Trading Activity

PULTEGROUP insiders have traded $PHM stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PHM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TODD N SHELDON (EVP, Gen Counsel, Corp Sec'y) sold 15,191 shares for an estimated $1,617,841

BRIEN P. O'MEARA (Vice President & Controller) sold 3,500 shares for an estimated $372,385

BRIAN P ANDERSON sold 2,500 shares for an estimated $266,122

PULTEGROUP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 409 institutional investors add shares of PULTEGROUP stock to their portfolio, and 522 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

PULTEGROUP Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $PHM stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PHM stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE purchased up to $50,000 on 02/24.

PULTEGROUP Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PHM in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/03/2025

BTIG issued a "Buy" rating on 10/23/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

