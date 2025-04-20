PULTEGROUP Earnings Preview: Recent $PHM Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

PULTEGROUP ($PHM) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $3,860,536,867 and earnings of $2.45 per share.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $PHM stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
PULTEGROUP Insider Trading Activity
PULTEGROUP insiders have traded $PHM stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PHM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- TODD N SHELDON (EVP, Gen Counsel, Corp Sec'y) sold 15,191 shares for an estimated $1,617,841
- BRIEN P. O'MEARA (Vice President & Controller) sold 3,500 shares for an estimated $372,385
- BRIAN P ANDERSON sold 2,500 shares for an estimated $266,122
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
PULTEGROUP Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 409 institutional investors add shares of PULTEGROUP stock to their portfolio, and 522 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC removed 1,855,026 shares (-20.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $202,012,331
- FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC removed 1,676,109 shares (-12.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $182,528,270
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 1,195,561 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $130,196,592
- INVESCO LTD. removed 996,508 shares (-25.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $108,519,721
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 898,932 shares (+54.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $97,893,694
- AMUNDI added 716,716 shares (+77.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $78,050,372
- QUBE RESEARCH & TECHNOLOGIES LTD added 685,649 shares (+768.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $74,667,176
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
PULTEGROUP Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $PHM stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PHM stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE purchased up to $50,000 on 02/24.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
PULTEGROUP Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PHM in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/03/2025
- BTIG issued a "Buy" rating on 10/23/2024
To track analyst ratings and price targets for PULTEGROUP, check out Quiver Quantitative's $PHM forecast page.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.