PulteGroup Completes Investigation Into Violations Of Code Of Ethical Business By Former Employee

(RTTNews) - PulteGroup (PHM) announced Friday that its Board has completed the investigation into alleged violations of its code of ethical business conduct on improper use of social media by a former employee. The company terminated the former employee upon verifying the Code violations and said it has the highest respect for its founder and his family.

The investigation has revealed that the former employee had established multiple separate Twitter accounts for making critical comments relating to certain members of the Pulte family. Further, the company confirmed that there was no evidence of involvement in or knowledge of his conduct by any other Company employees.

Further, there was no evidence of the use of artificial intelligence or a bot network to post on Twitter.

The Board decided to retain King & Spalding LLP to conduct a thorough independent investigation of the allegations.

