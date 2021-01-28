PulteGroup Commences Cash Tender Offer For Up To $300 Mln Senior Notes - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting its financial results for the fourth quarter on Thursday, PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM) said it has commenced cash tender offers to purchase up to $300 million aggregate principal amount of its outstanding 5.500 percent senior notes due 2026 and 5.000 percent senior notes due 2027, which it expects to complete by February 26, 2021. The company has also elected to exercise the early redemption feature, effective February 1, 2021, on its $426 million of senior notes originally scheduled to mature on March 1, 2021.

