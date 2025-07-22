PulteGroup Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for PHM

In trading on Tuesday, shares of PulteGroup Inc (Symbol: PHM) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $112.92, changing hands as high as $118.13 per share. PulteGroup Inc shares are currently trading up about 8.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PHM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PHM's low point in its 52 week range is $88.07 per share, with $149.47 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $117.12. The PHM DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

