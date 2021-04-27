PulteGroup Board Approves Increase To Share Purchase Authorization - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM) said its Board of Directors has approved a $1.0 billion increase to the company's share purchase authorization. This increase brings the total share repurchase authorization to $1.2 billion.

Ryan Marshall, PulteGroup CEO, said: "Consistent with our capital allocation priorities, we continue to invest in the future growth of our business, while systematically returning funds to our shareholders through dividends and share repurchases."

PulteGroup noted that, since 2016, the company has returned over $3.0 billion to its shareholders through the payment of dividends and share repurchases.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.