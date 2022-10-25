PulteGroup Appoints Brandon Jones To Succeed John Chadwick As COO - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Homebuilder PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM) announced Tuesday the appointment of Brandon Jones, currently Senior Vice President - Field Operations, as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, effective January 1, 2023.

Jones will succeed John Chadwick, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, who has announced his plans to retire next year.

Chadwick will remain with the company until April 2023 to assist with the transition.

In his new role, Jones will report directly to PulteGroup President and Chief Executive Officer Ryan Marshall. He will have responsibility for home building operations including construction, sales, marketing, product development and procurement.

Jones' 18-year career with PulteGroup began as Director of Operations in Arizona. He served as VP of Sales in New Mexico, Division President for the Michigan, Illinois and Georgia divisions and as Area President for the company's southeast area. Jones was promoted to his current role as Senior Vice President - Field Operations in 2021.

