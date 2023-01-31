Markets
PHM

PulteGroup Adds 7% On Upbeat Q4 Results

January 31, 2023 — 09:53 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Shares of homebuilding company PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM) are rising more than 7% Tuesday morning after reporting upbeat fourth-quarter results.

The company reported net income of $882.23 million, or $3.85 per share, higher than $663.26 million or $2.61 per share in the same quarter a year ago.

Excluding one-time items, earnings were $832 million, or $3.63 per share, that beat the average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson-Reuters of $2.93 per share.

Quarterly revenue increased to $5.171 billion from $4.358 billion last year. The consensus estimate stood at $4.59 billion.

PHM, currently at $56.08, has traded in the range of $35.03-$56.71 in the last 1 year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PHM

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.