Pulse Seismic Reports Q3 Results and Dividend

October 22, 2024 — 09:33 pm EDT

Pulse Seismic (TSE:PSD) has released an update.

Pulse Seismic Inc. reported a decrease in third-quarter sales for 2024 compared to 2023 but maintained a strong financial position by focusing on cost efficiency and returning significant capital to shareholders. The company declared a regular quarterly dividend and highlighted its debt-free status with substantial cash reserves.

