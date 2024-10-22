Pulse Seismic Reports Q3 Results and Dividend

Pulse Seismic (TSE:PSD) has released an update.

Pulse Seismic Inc. reported a decrease in third-quarter sales for 2024 compared to 2023 but maintained a strong financial position by focusing on cost efficiency and returning significant capital to shareholders. The company declared a regular quarterly dividend and highlighted its debt-free status with substantial cash reserves.

