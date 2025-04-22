Pulse Seismic Inc. Announces Climb In Q1 Profit

(RTTNews) - Pulse Seismic Inc. (PSD.TO) revealed a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled C$13.38 million, or C$0.26 per share. This compares with C$2.68 million, or C$0.05 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 159.2% to C$22.76 million from C$8.78 million last year.

Pulse Seismic Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$13.38 Mln. vs. C$2.68 Mln. last year. -EPS: C$0.26 vs. C$0.05 last year. -Revenue: C$22.76 Mln vs. C$8.78 Mln last year.

