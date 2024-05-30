Pulse Oil Advances EOR Efforts, Board Member Retires

Pulse Oil Corp. (TSE:PUL) has released an update.

Pulse Oil Corp. has announced the successful approval of two Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) program applications, including a water-flood injection in a new section of their reservoir, with early testing indicating improved oil quality. The company also marked the retirement of board member Dr. Douglas Ellenor, while CEO Garth Johnson expressed optimism for increased oil production following technical advancements.

