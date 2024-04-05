Pulse of the Healthcare Sector: Dorsey Wright Healthcare Technical Leaders™ Index

DWHC Composition

Because DWHC relies on Nasdaq Dorsey Wright (NDW)’s proprietary classification system to define the Healthcare sector, some constituents do not overlap with the Health Care Industry as defined by the ICB classification system, used across most other Nasdaq indexes. Following the latest quarterly review, the Dorsey Wright Healthcare Technical Leaders Index showcases a mix of 59 companies spanning the Healthcare, Financials, and Technology industries, per ICB. It is heavily weighted towards the Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology sector, accounting for over 72% of the index's total weight. The remaining exposure is mostly within Medical Equipment and Services and Health Care Providers, with smaller allocations to Life Insurance and Software & Computer Services. The top 10 positions, mainly classified as Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology, contribute to over one-third of the index's overall weight. These leading companies have seen notable returns since late 2023, propelled by key strategic milestones and regulatory approvals.

Top 10 DWHC Holdings by Weight: Recent Regulatory Approvals & Notable News

Eli Lilly (LLY): 5.1% - Eli Lilly has been actively working on expanding its portfolio with new treatments. In late 2023, the company received regulatory approvals for several drugs, including Zepbound, Jaypirca, Omvoh, and Ebglyss, both in the US and the EU. Furthermore, Eli Lilly has been preparing for the potential approval and launch of two highly anticipated drugs, donanemab for Alzheimer's and tirzepatide for obesity. The company has been investing significantly in marketing and research to support these upcoming treatments​​. Donanemab has shown promising results in clinical trials, slowing cognitive decline in patients with early stages of Alzheimer's disease by 35% over 18 months compared to a placebo. This drug is particularly significant as it targets amyloid beta. This protein impairs cognition when it accumulates in the brain. In the US, regulatory action is expected by the end of the year.

C4 Therapeutics (CCCC): 4.3% - C4 Therapeutics has announced a significant collaboration with Merck (MRK) to discover and develop degrader-antibody conjugates (DACs) for oncology targets. C4T received an upfront payment of $10 million and could potentially receive up to approximately $2.5 billion across the collaboration if all options are exercised. This collaboration will leverage C4T’s TORPEDO® platform and Merck's expertise in biological chemistry.

IDEXX Laboratories Inc (IDXX): 3.9% - IDXX announced the launch of the IDEXX inVue Dx™ Cellular Analyzer, a slide-free cellular analyzer designed to transform how veterinarians process, diagnose, and act on cytology and blood morphology cases. This device uses artificial intelligence (AI) and provides practitioners with reference-laboratory-quality results in a much shorter timeframe than traditional methods. The global launch of the new product is scheduled to begin in late 2024.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH): 3.8% - In early 2023, UNH officially acquired LHC Group, a home health company, for $5.4 billion. In June 2023, UNH announced plans to acquire Amedisys for $3.3 billion, a deal to expand its presence in the home healthcare sector. The deal is expected to close in early 2024. Both acquisitions reflect UnitedHealth’s strategic investment in home-based medical services, which have seen increased interest since the pandemic.

Medpace Holdings (MEDP): 3.6% - Medpace Holdings has made strides in operational expansion and leadership development. In late 2023, Medpace broadened its medical leadership teams across various specialties, including respiratory, women's health, infectious diseases, vaccines, gastroenterology, and hepatology. Medpace has also expanded its Central Labs facility in Singapore. These strategic developments aim to enhance the company’s capabilities in clinical trials and global reach, ensuring that it continues offering comprehensive research services in the healthcare sector.

Viking Therapeutics (VKTX): 3.5% - Viking Therapeutics has had a productive period with promising results in its drug development programs. Its experimental obesity drug, VK2735, showed up to a 6% reduction in mean weight compared with a placebo and was well-tolerated in a Phase 1 study. This positive outcome caused a jump in its share price and set the stage for future studies, potentially placing Viking as a contender in the obesity treatment market. Analysts suggest that success in the upcoming trials could position Viking alongside major pharmaceutical companies to benefit from a booming US market estimated to be valued between $50 and $100 billion by 2031. In another development, Viking’s drug for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), VK2809, achieved its primary goal in a mid-stage trial by significantly reducing liver fat content in patients. Viking Therapeutics is well positioned to leverage its progress in a disease area with no approved treatments but with a high demand, potentially representing a multi-billion-dollar market.

CymaBay Therapeutics (CBAY): 3.2% - Gilead Sciences announced in February 2024 that it would acquire CymaBay for $32.50 per share in cash, valuing the company at about $4.3 billion. This strategic acquisition expands Gilead’s liver disease portfolio with Seladelpar, which has shown promise in treating PBC (primary biliary cholangitis). The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2024, subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions. Seladelpar has also been granted priority review by the FDA, with a target action date set for August 2024.

Ardelyx (ARDX): 3.0% - Ardelyx has had a notable year with the approval and launch of its second product, XPHOZAH®, and the consistent growth in sales of IBSRELA®. Following FDA approval in October 2023, XPHOZAH® was launched in November 2023, with a strong initial response for treating hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease on dialysis. The company expects IBSRELA® to gain significant market share and generate substantial annual net sales.

RxSight (RXST): 2.6% - RxSight, Inc. announced its financial and operational results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2023, showcasing significant growth. The company expects its revenue for 2024 to be between $128.0 million and $135.0 million, indicating a growth rate of approximately 44% to 52% over 2023. This growth is attributed to cataract surgeons and patients' increasing adoption of its Light Adjustable Lens system.

Altimmune (ALT): 2.5% - Altimmune has been actively working on developing treatments for serious health conditions and has made some notable advancements. In late 2023, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted Fast Track designation for Altimmune's Pemvidutide for treating non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), a severe liver condition. The Fast Track designation aims to expedite the development and review of drugs that treat serious conditions and fill unmet medical needs. This is significant for Altimmune, as it reflects its commitment to addressing the challenges of NASH, for which there are currently no approved treatments. In addition to this regulatory milestone, Altimmune reported positive topline results from its 48-week Phase 2 obesity trial of Pemvidutide. The study results were encouraging, showing a 15.6% mean weight loss with the 2.4 mg dose, translating to an average weight loss of 32.2 lbs. at 48 weeks. Such findings could differentiate Pemvidutide from other incretin-based therapies, potentially making it a significant treatment option for obesity, especially for patients with cardiovascular disease risk factors. Pemvidutide, the investigational peptide-based GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist, is being developed to treat obesity and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), previously known as NASH. It is designed to act similarly to diet and exercise on weight loss by suppressing appetite and increasing energy expenditure.