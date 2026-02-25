Pulse Biosciences (PLSE) Price Target Increased by 27.66% to 30.60

The average one-year price target for Pulse Biosciences (NasdaqCM:PLSE) has been revised to $30.60 / share. This is an increase of 27.66% from the prior estimate of $23.97 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $30.30 to a high of $31.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 61.14% from the latest reported closing price of $18.99 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 146 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pulse Biosciences. This is an decrease of 40 owner(s) or 21.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PLSE is 0.02%, an increase of 6.05%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.54% to 7,204K shares. The put/call ratio of PLSE is 0.12, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank Of America holds 800K shares representing 1.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 805K shares , representing a decrease of 0.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLSE by 21.25% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 616K shares representing 0.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 293K shares , representing an increase of 52.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLSE by 75.92% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 465K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 469K shares , representing a decrease of 1.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLSE by 60.42% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 451K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 493K shares , representing a decrease of 9.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLSE by 13.30% over the last quarter.

Portolan Capital Management holds 393K shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 102K shares , representing an increase of 74.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLSE by 195.73% over the last quarter.

