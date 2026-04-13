Pulse Biosciences Initiates Patient Enrollment in NANOPULSE-AF Study

Pulse Biosciences PLSE recently announced the enrollment of the first patients in its NANOPULSE-AF investigational device exemption (IDE) pivotal study, marking a significant milestone in the company’s clinical development pipeline. The study is designed to evaluate the safety and effectiveness of the company’s proprietary Nano-Pulse Stimulation (“NPS”) technology for the treatment of atrial fibrillation (AF), a common cardiac arrhythmia.

The initiation of patient enrollment underscores Pulse Biosciences’ continued progress in advancing its cardiac ablation platform. Management highlighted that the NANOPULSE-AF study is a critical step toward potential regulatory approval and commercialization of its NPS-based therapy in the large and growing AF treatment market. The trial is expected to generate pivotal data supporting the clinical utility of this novel, non-thermal energy modality.

Price Performance

PLSE’s shares have plunged 6.5% since the announcement of the study initiation on April 7. The company’s shares have gained 36% in the year-to-date period against the industry’s 13.7% decline. The S&P 500 has decreased 0.7% in the same time frame.

The enrollment of the first patients in the NANOPULSE-AF IDE study marks a meaningful advancement for Pulse Biosciences. The initiative not only validates the company’s innovation pipeline but also signals its intent to capture opportunities in the cardiovascular treatment landscape. Investors will likely monitor clinical progress and regulatory developments closely, as these will be key determinants of future value creation.



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More on the News

Atrial fibrillation affects millions of patients globally and is associated with increased risks of stroke, heart failure and other cardiovascular complications. Current treatment approaches, including thermal ablation techniques such as radiofrequency and cryoablation, carry certain limitations, including potential damage to surrounding tissues. Pulse Biosciences’ NPS technology is aimed at addressing these challenges by delivering ultra-short electrical pulses that target cellular structures while minimizing collateral damage.

The NANOPULSE-AF IDE study will assess key endpoints related to procedural safety and long-term efficacy. The company intends to enroll patients across multiple clinical sites, ensuring a robust dataset for regulatory submission. If successful, the study could position Pulse Biosciences as a differentiated player in the electrophysiology market.

Strategic Implications

The commencement of this pivotal study reflects Pulse Biosciences’ strategic focus on expanding its NPS technology beyond dermatology into cardiovascular applications. Atrial fibrillation represents a substantial commercial opportunity, with increasing prevalence driven by aging populations and rising incidence of lifestyle-related risk factors.

By entering the AF ablation space, the company is targeting a high-growth segment within the broader medical device industry. The successful execution of the NANOPULSE-AF study could significantly enhance Pulse Biosciences’ long-term growth prospects and strengthen its competitive positioning.

Industry Prospects Favoring the Market

Going by the data provided by Precedence Research, the electrophysiology ablation market is valued at $8.01 billion in 2026 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 11.8% through 2035.

Factors like the rising use of minimal invasive catheter-based ablation, increasing implementation of AI-powered 3D mapping and navigation solutions to enhance precision and increased application of electrophysiology ablation in the management of atrial fibrillation are boosting the market’s growth.

Other News

In March, Pulse Biosciences announced a strategic shift aimed at accelerating the development and future commercialization of its nPulse Cardiac Catheter Ablation System. The company is now majorly focused on research, development and clinical investment on the cardiac catheter program, particularly the NANOPULSE-AF IDE study in the United States and Europe that will support future regulatory submissions.

In the same month, PLSE reported encouraging long-term results from its first-in-human study of the nPulse Vybrance system for the treatment of benign thyroid nodules using nsPFA technology. The data demonstrated a sustained average reduction in nodule volume of 74% over 15–22 months, with no observed regrowth or serious adverse events.

Pulse Biosciences, Inc Price

Pulse Biosciences, Inc price | Pulse Biosciences, Inc Quote

Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks

Currently, Pulse Biosciences carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Some other top-ranked stocks from the same medical industry are Pacific Biosciences of California PACB, Globus Medical GMED and Biodesix BDSX.

Pacific Biosciences of California, currently flaunting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), reported a fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted loss per share of 12 cents, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 36.8%. Revenues of $45 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 9.4%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

PACB has an estimated earnings decline rate of 1.9% against the industry’s 11.4% growth. The company beat earnings estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 27.7%.

Globus Medical, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, reported fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted EPS of $1.28, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 20.8%. Revenues of $826 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.9%.

GMED has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 9.6% compared with the industry’s 14% rise. The company beat earnings estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 13.2%.

Biodesix, currently carrying a Zacks Rank of 2, reported a fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted loss per share of 49 cents, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 53.33%. Revenues of $29 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 14.1%.

BDSX has an estimated earnings growth rate of 22.5% for 2026 compared with the industry’s 12% rise. The company beat earnings estimates in two of the trailing four quarters, missed in one and met in the other, with the average surprise being 16.64%.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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