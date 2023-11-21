News & Insights

Markets
PLSE

Pulse Biosciences Files 510(k) Submission With FDA For Its CellFX NsPFA

November 21, 2023 — 09:17 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (PLSE) Tuesday announced the filing of a premarket notification 510(k) to FDA for its CellFX Nanosecond Pulsed Field Ablation or nsPFA percutaneous electrode for the treatment of atrial fibrillation.

The percutaneous electrode is an image-guided needle designed to harness CellFX nsPFA energy to deliver precise and complete non-thermal ablation of cellular tissue without damage to noncellular structures. It is designed for non-cardiac applications.

The company noted that Pursuant to Section 510(k), once the application has been accepted, the FDA will conduct its substantive review and may request additional information based on that review.

FDA guidance suggests the goal is to complete 510(k) substantive review within 90 calendar days.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PLSE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.