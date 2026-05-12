Pulse Biosciences Co-Chairman Purchase $13.3 Million In Company Stock

(RTTNews) - Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (PLSE), a developer of bioelectric medicine using its proprietary nPulse nanosecond pulsed field ablation (nsPFA) technology, announced that its Co-Chairman of the Board, Robert Duggan and CEO Paul LaViolette, have purchased company shares through its at-the-market equity offering program.

The executives acquired a total of 675,233 shares of common stock for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $13.3 million during the company's designated trading window.

Pulse Biosciences is advancing nPulse technology, which delivers nanosecond electrical pluses to clear targeted cells while sparing surrounding tissue. The company is pursuing development of the platform for atrial fibrillation and other therapeutic areas where non-thermal ablation could have significant impact.

PLSE has traded between $12.56 and $26.30 over the past year. The stock closed Monday's trading at $19.08. In pre-market trading the stock is at $20.40, up 6.92%.

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