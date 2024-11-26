News & Insights

Pulse Biosciences’ Co-Chairman Plans Major Stock Purchase

November 26, 2024 — 12:57 pm EST

The latest announcement is out from Pulse Biosciences ( (PLSE) ).

Robert W. Duggan, the controlling stockholder and Co-Chairman of Pulse Biosciences, Inc., is considering buying up to 500,000 shares of the company’s common stock by December 2024. This move, approved under the company’s Insider Trading Policy, could potentially influence the market perception and value of Pulse Biosciences’ stock.

