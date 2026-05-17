Pulse Biosciences CEO Bought 15,000 Company Shares. Here's What That Means for Investors.

Key Points

CEO Paul LaViolette acquired 15,000 shares for a total cost of ~$295,000 on May 11, 2026.

This transaction increased direct holdings by ~1,773.05%, raising the total to 15,846 shares post-trade.

The purchase was effected entirely via direct ownership; no indirect holdings or derivative securities were involved.

This buy represents a significant increment in capacity, marking a net-buy shift after a period with no open-market purchases by the CEO.

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On May 11, 2026, Paul A. LaViolette, Chief Executive Officer of Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE), a developer of non-thermal bioelectric treatments, reported the direct purchase of 15,000 shares of common stock in an open-market transaction, according to a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares traded 15,000 Transaction value $295,350 Post-transaction shares (direct) 15,846 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$312,000

Transaction and post-transaction values based on SEC Form 4 reported price ($19.69).

Key questions

How does this purchase impact Paul A. LaViolette's ownership in Pulse Biosciences?

This transaction increased his direct ownership from 846 to 15,846 shares, representing a ~1,773.05% increase in direct holdings and bringing his post-transaction stake to approximately 0.02% of outstanding shares as of the latest filing.

This transaction increased his direct ownership from 846 to 15,846 shares, representing a ~1,773.05% increase in direct holdings and bringing his post-transaction stake to approximately 0.02% of outstanding shares as of the latest filing. Was this acquisition conducted through any derivative or indirect means?

No; all 15,000 shares were acquired through direct open-market purchases, with no involvement of options, warrants, or indirect entities such as trusts or family offices.

No; all 15,000 shares were acquired through direct open-market purchases, with no involvement of options, warrants, or indirect entities such as trusts or family offices. How does the transaction price compare to the prevailing market levels?

The shares were acquired at around $19.69 per share, close to the May 11, 2026 market close of $19.08, with the current stock price at $24.55 as of May 15, 2026, reflecting a ~24.7% gain from the purchase price over four days.

The shares were acquired at around $19.69 per share, close to the May 11, 2026 market close of $19.08, with the current stock price at $24.55 as of May 15, 2026, reflecting a ~24.7% gain from the purchase price over four days. What does this purchase signal regarding management's posture toward share accumulation?

This is the CEO’s first open-market purchase in the available filing history, materially increasing his direct stake and signaling a commitment to personal capital at risk after a period with limited ownership changes.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 2026-05-11) $19.08 Revenue (TTM) $751,000 Net income (TTM) ($74.57 million) 1-year price change 48.88%

* 1-year price change calculated using May 11th, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Pulse Biosciences develops and commercializes the CellFX System, a software-enabled platform utilizing Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology to deliver targeted bioelectric treatments for medical conditions.

The company offers the CellFX System using its proprietary Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology for use by healthcare providers.

The CellFX System is used to deliver non-thermal treatment options for cellular-based medical conditions.

Pulse Biosciences is a healthcare technology company specializing in advanced bioelectric medicine. Its strategy centers on commercializing the CellFX System, which offers a novel approach to treating targeted cells while preserving healthy tissue.

The company leverages proprietary technology to address unmet needs in the medical instruments and supplies industry, aiming to differentiate itself through innovation and clinical efficacy.

What this transaction means for investors

The May 11 purchase of 15,000 Pulse Biosciences stock by CEO Paul LaViolette signals his conviction that shares will go up in value. This action contributed to Pulse stock reaching a 52-week high of $27.98 on May 14, just days after LaViolette’s buy.

Pulse Biosciences is still developing its medical technology. It announced on May 4 that it would shift its focus to its nPulse Cardiac Catheter System after delivering what it called “landmark” clinical trial results. The company is now working on further clinical trials with patient enrollment expected to be complete by the fourth quarter of this year.

Since Pulse Biosciences is still testing its technology, it doesn’t make much revenue. In the first quarter, it notched $401,000 in sales while posting a net loss of $18.6 million. Its Q1 cash and equivalents totaled $68.3 million, which should sustain operations for a time.

The question is how soon Pulse Biosciences can get government approval for its therapies. LaViolette’s buy suggests he is confident the company can continue to see encouraging progress in the quarters ahead.

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Robert Izquierdo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.