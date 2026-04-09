Pulse Biosciences Appoints Liane Teplitsky CCO, Expands David Kenigsberg Role As Full Time CMO

(RTTNews) - Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (PLSE), a bioelectric medicine company, Thursday, announced the appointment of Liane Teplitsky as Chief Operating Officer.

Further, the company said that it has expanded the role of David Kenigsberg as full-time Chief Medical Officer.

Teplitsky brings twenty years of experience leading and scaling innovative medical technology businesses and was most recently the Chief Executive of Artedrone. Prior to this role, she held senior marketing and commercial leadership roles at Abbott Laboratories and St. Jude Medical.

In pre-market activity, PLSE shares were trading at $19, down 0.31% on the Nasdaq.

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