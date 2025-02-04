News & Insights

Pulse Biosciences Appoints Jon Skinner As CFO; Stock Up In Pre-market

February 04, 2025 — 08:56 am EST

(RTTNews) - Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (PLSE), a novel bioelectric medicine company, Tuesday announced the appointment of Jon Skinner as Chief Financial Officer, with effect from February 3.

Shares of Pulse Biosciences are increasing by 6% in the pre-market trading.

Skinner most recently served as Vice President, FP&A and Investor Relations at Copeland

In the pre-market trading, Pulse Biosciences is 5.20% higher at $21.45 on the Nasdaq.

