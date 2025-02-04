Pulse Biosciences Appoints Jon Skinner As CFO; Stock Up In Pre-market

(RTTNews) - Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (PLSE), a novel bioelectric medicine company, Tuesday announced the appointment of Jon Skinner as Chief Financial Officer, with effect from February 3.

Shares of Pulse Biosciences are increasing by 6% in the pre-market trading.

Skinner most recently served as Vice President, FP&A and Investor Relations at Copeland

