Pulsar Group’s Shareholders Approve Key Resolutions

May 31, 2024 — 08:18 am EDT

Access Intelligence (GB:PULS) has released an update.

Pulsar Group PLC, a leading SaaS provider for marketing and communications, successfully passed all resolutions during its Annual General Meeting, with Directors re-elected and shareholder approvals for share allotment and market purchases. The company demonstrated strong shareholder support with overwhelming majority votes for all proposed actions.

