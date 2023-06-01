PULS Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for PULS

In trading on Thursday, shares of the PULS ETF (Symbol: PULS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $49.17, changing hands as low as $49.15 per share. PULS shares are currently trading off about 0.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PULS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PULS's low point in its 52 week range is $48.88 per share, with $49.47 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $49.15.

