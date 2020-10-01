Pulmonx, which makes minimally invasive system to treat severe emphysema, raised $190 million by offering 10 million shares at $19, above the upwardly revised range of $17 to $18. The company had originally filed to sell 6.7 million shares at $14 to $16 before upsizing the deal on Wednesday. Pulmonx plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol LUNG. BofA Securities, Morgan Stanley, Stifel, Wells Fargo Securities and Canaccord Genuity were set to be the joint bookrunners on the deal.



The article Pulmonx prices IPO at $19, above the upwardly revised range originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



