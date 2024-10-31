News & Insights

Stocks

Pulmonx price target lowered to $16 from $17 at Stifel

October 31, 2024 — 11:55 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Stifel lowered the firm’s price target on Pulmonx (LUNG) to $16 from $17 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. Pulmonx delivered solid outperformance in Q3 despite a seasonally slower operating environment in the quarter, aided by continued progress on all three of its commercial initiatives, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm views Pulmonx’s the quarter and enhanced strategic initiatives positively for the company’s rest-of-year and set up for 2025 and beyond.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on LUNG:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LUNG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.