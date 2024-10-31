Pulmonx price target lowered to $16 from $17 at Stifel

Stifel lowered the firm’s price target on Pulmonx (LUNG) to $16 from $17 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. Pulmonx delivered solid outperformance in Q3 despite a seasonally slower operating environment in the quarter, aided by continued progress on all three of its commercial initiatives, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm views Pulmonx’s the quarter and enhanced strategic initiatives positively for the company’s rest-of-year and set up for 2025 and beyond.
