Pulmonx (LUNG) Price Target Increased by 10.99% to 17.17

The average one-year price target for Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) has been revised to 17.17 / share. This is an increase of 10.99% from the prior estimate of 15.47 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 15.15 to a high of 21.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 77.56% from the latest reported closing price of 9.67 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 265 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pulmonx. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 5.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LUNG is 0.11%, an increase of 18.85%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.85% to 40,757K shares. The put/call ratio of LUNG is 0.04, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Primecap Management holds 5,520K shares representing 14.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,503K shares, representing an increase of 0.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LUNG by 12.71% over the last quarter.

POAGX - PRIMECAP Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund holds 3,718K shares representing 9.78% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Point72 Asset Management holds 3,326K shares representing 8.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,083K shares, representing an increase of 7.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LUNG by 21.46% over the last quarter.

Jefferies Group holds 1,202K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 895K shares, representing an increase of 25.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LUNG by 53.08% over the last quarter.

Deerfield Management Company, L.p. holds 1,064K shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,403K shares, representing a decrease of 125.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LUNG by 50.26% over the last quarter.

Pulmonx Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Pulmonx Corporation is a commercial-stage medical technology company. The Company is focused on providing planning tools and treatments for obstructive lung disease. Its solutions include Zephyr Valve, Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System and StratX Lung Analysis Platform. The Company's solutions offer minimally invasive treatment option for patients with severe emphysema, a form of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Its solution provides bronchoscopic lung volume reduction without surgery. The Zephyr Valves are indicated for bronchoscopic treatment of adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema in regions of the lung that have little to no collateral ventilation. The Zephyr Valves are placed in the airways to occlude the diseased parts of the lung, allowing trapped air to escape.

