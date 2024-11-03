News & Insights

Stocks

Pulmonx Corporation’s Financial Stability at Risk Amid Product and Market Challenges

November 03, 2024 — 01:00 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Pulmonx Corporation (LUNG) has disclosed a new risk, in the Share Price & Shareholder Rights category.

Pulmonx Corporation faces considerable business risks that could significantly impact its financial stability and future profitability. The company has a history of substantial net losses, limited marketing experience, and depends heavily on a single product, the Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, which is marketed for limited indications. Additionally, its reliance on hospital, physician, and patient adoption poses challenges, especially if current practices are resistant to change. The product’s associated risks, along with potential manufacturing and regulatory hurdles, further compound the uncertainty surrounding Pulmonx’s ability to sustain and grow its operations.

Overall, Wall Street has a Strong Buy consensus rating on LUNG stock based on 4 Buys and 1 Hold.

To learn more about Pulmonx Corporation’s risk factors, click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LUNG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.