Pulmonx Corporation Reports 2024 Financial Results With 22% Revenue Growth and Strong Q4 Performance

Pulmonx reported 2024 revenue of $83.8 million, up 22%, with ongoing investments in growth and product development.
Pulmonx Corporation reported strong financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2024, with worldwide revenue reaching $83.8 million, marking a 22% increase from 2023. The fourth quarter revenue of $23.8 million also represented a 23% growth year-over-year, driven by increased adoption of their Zephyr Valve procedures. The company achieved a gross margin of 74% for both the fourth quarter and the full year, while U.S. revenue rose to $15.9 million in the fourth quarter, reflecting a 16% increase. Pulmonx added 11 new U.S. treatment centers and launched educational initiatives with the American Lung Association. Despite a net loss of $13.2 million in the fourth quarter, the adjusted EBITDA loss improved compared to the previous year. Looking ahead, Pulmonx forecasts revenue growth of 15% to 17% for 2025, setting a projected range of $96 million to $98 million.
Potential Positives
- Reported a record worldwide revenue of $83.8 million for the full year of 2024, reflecting a significant 22% increase over the previous year.
- Achieved record U.S. revenue of $56.5 million for the full year of 2024, representing a year-over-year growth of 23%.
- Expanded market presence by adding 11 new Zephyr® Valve U.S. treatment centers in the fourth quarter of 2024, indicating strategic growth in service delivery.
- Provided strong guidance for 2025, expecting revenue growth of 15% to 17% compared to 2024, suggesting confidence in continued momentum and business expansion.
Potential Negatives
- Despite a year-over-year revenue increase, the company reported a net loss of $56.4 million for the full year 2024, indicating ongoing financial struggles.
- Operating expenses increased by 6% for the full year 2024, reaching $119.7 million, which raises concerns about sustainability in managing costs against revenue growth.
- Projected operating expenses for 2025 are expected to rise by approximately 11%, suggesting potential challenges in controlling future financial performance amidst an anticipated revenue growth of only 15% to 17%.
FAQ
What were Pulmonx's total revenues for 2024?
Pulmonx reported total worldwide revenue of $83.8 million for the full year of 2024, a 22% increase from 2023.
How did Pulmonx perform in the fourth quarter of 2024?
In Q4 2024, Pulmonx achieved record worldwide revenue of $23.8 million, representing a 23% increase from the previous year.
What is the forecasted revenue for Pulmonx in 2025?
Pulmonx expects revenue for 2025 to range from $96 million to $98 million, indicating a growth of 15% to 17% compared to 2024.
What new initiatives did Pulmonx launch recently?
Pulmonx partnered with the American Lung Association to launch new educational initiatives for COPD patients and providers.
What is Pulmonx’s strategy for future growth?
Pulmonx aims to drive long-term growth by expanding its account base and optimizing patient workflows, particularly with the LungTraX software platform.
Full Release
REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pulmonx Corporation (Nasdaq: LUNG) (“Pulmonx” or the "Company"), a global leader in minimally invasive treatments for lung disease, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024.
Recent Highlights
Delivered $83.8 million in worldwide revenue for the full year of 2024, a 22% increase over the prior year
Achieved record worldwide revenue of $23.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, a 23% increase over the same period last year on an as reported and constant currency basis
Set a record of $15.9 million and $56.5 million in U.S. revenue for the fourth quarter 2024 and the full year 2024, representing 16% and 23% year-over-year growth, respectively
Realized gross margin of 74% in the fourth quarter of 2024 and 74% for the full year of 2024
Added 11 new Zephyr
®
Valve U.S. treatment centers in the fourth quarter of 2024
Partnered with American Lung Association to launch new educational initiatives for COPD patients and providers
Implemented LungTraX™ software platform in first U.S. pilot sites
“Our record quarterly and full year results underscore the continued success of our focused strategy and execution in further expanding our account base, optimizing patient workflows, and raising awareness among both patients and referring physicians,” said Steve Williamson, President & Chief Executive Officer. “With strong underlying demand and ongoing momentum, particularly with the pilot launch of the LungTraX software platform, we are confident in our ability to drive long-term, sustainable growth in 2025 and beyond.”
Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results
Total worldwide revenue in the fourth quarter of 2024 was $23.8 million, a 23% increase from $19.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 and an increase of 23% on a constant currency basis. U.S. revenue was $15.9 million, a 16% increase from the fourth quarter of 2023. International revenue was $7.9 million, a 42% increase compared to the fourth quarter of 2023, and a 40% increase on a constant currency basis.
Gross profit in the fourth quarter of 2024 was $17.6 million, compared to $14.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. Gross margin for the fourth quarter of 2024 was 74%, compared to 75% for the same period in 2023.
Operating expenses in the fourth quarter of 2024 were $31.0 million, compared to $28.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, representing an increase of 9%. The increase in operating expenses was primarily attributable to continued investments in our commercial activities and higher clinical expenses.
Net loss in the fourth quarter of 2024 was $13.2 million, or $0.33 per share, compared to a net loss of $13.9 million, or $0.36 per share, for the same period in 2023.
Adjusted EBITDA loss in the fourth quarter of 2024 was $7.5 million compared to $8.4 million for the same period in 2023.
Full Year 2024 Financial Results
Total worldwide revenue for the full year of 2024 was $83.8 million, a 22% increase from $68.7 million for the full year of 2023 and an increase of 22% on a constant currency basis. U.S. revenue was $56.5 million, a 23% increase from $45.9 million for the full year of 2023. International revenue was $27.3 million, a 20% increase from $22.8 million for the full year of 2023, and a 19% increase on a constant currency basis. The growth in revenue reflects continued commercial momentum and adoption of Zephyr Valve procedures.
Gross profit for the full year of 2024 was $62.0 million, a 22% increase compared to $50.8 million for the full year of 2023. Gross margin for the full year of 2024 was 74%, approximately in line with the prior year.
Operating expenses for the full year of 2024 were $119.7 million, compared to $112.7 million for the full year of 2023, representing an increase of 6%. The increase in operating expenses was primarily attributable to continued investments in our commercial activities and clinical development costs related to our AeriSeal program.
Net loss for the full year of 2024 was $56.4 million, or $1.44 per share, compared to a net loss of $60.8 million, or $1.60 per share, for the same period in 2023.
Adjusted EBITDA loss for the full year of 2024 was $31.3 million compared to $39.0 million for the full year of 2023.
Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities totaled $101.5 million as of December 31, 2024.
Full Year 2025 Financial Guidance
Pulmonx expects revenue for the full year 2025 to be in the range of $96 million to $98 million, representing growth of 15% to 17% compared to 2024, or 16% to 18% on a constant currency basis, as our guidance assumes a negative impact from foreign exchange on reported revenue growth of approximately 100 basis points.
The Company expects gross margin for the full year 2025 to be approximately 74%.
Pulmonx expects total operating expenses for the full year 2025 to fall within the range of $133 million to $135 million, inclusive of approximately $22 million of non-cash stock-based compensation.
Webcast and Conference Call Details
Pulmonx will host a conference call today, February 19, 2025, at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results and to discuss its full year 2025 financial guidance. A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at
https://investors.pulmonx.com/
. The webcast will be archived on the website following the completion of the call.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement Pulmonx’s condensed consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America, or GAAP, Pulmonx provides certain non-GAAP financial measures in this release as supplemental financial metrics. Non-GAAP financial measures reflect an additional way of viewing aspects of the Company's operations that, when viewed with GAAP results, may provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting Pulmonx’s business.
Constant currency calculations show reported current period revenues as if the foreign exchange rates remain the same as those in effect in the comparable prior year period. Pulmonx uses results on a constant currency basis as one measure to evaluate its performance. Pulmonx calculates constant currency by calculating current-year results using foreign currency exchange rates from the applicable comparable period in the prior year. Pulmonx generally refers to such amounts calculated on a constant currency basis as excluding the impact of foreign exchange or being on a constant currency basis. Pulmonx believes the presentation of results on a constant currency basis in addition to reported results helps improve investors’ ability to understand its operating results and evaluate its performance in comparison to prior periods. Pulmonx generally uses constant currency to facilitate management's financial and operational decision-making, including evaluation of Pulmonx’s historical operating results.
The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as earnings before interest income or expense, taxes, depreciation and amortization and stock-based compensation and may also exclude certain non-recurring, irregular or one-time items not reflective of our ongoing core business operations. Management believes in order to properly understand short-term and long-term financial trends, investors may wish to consider the impact of these excluded items in addition to GAAP measures. Further, management uses adjusted EBITDA for strategic and annual operating planning. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are useful as a supplement in evaluating our ongoing operational performance and enhancing an overall understanding of our past financial performance.
Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP measures for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 is set forth in the tables below.
The non-GAAP financial measures used by Pulmonx should be considered supplemental to, and not a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Because non-GAAP financial measures exclude the effect of items that increase or decrease the company's reported results of operations, management strongly encourages investors to review, when they become available, the Company's consolidated financial statements and publicly filed reports in their entirety. The Company's definition of non-GAAP measures may differ from similarly titled measures used by others.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current assumptions and expectations of future events and trends, which affect or may affect our strategy, operations or financial performance, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements due to numerous risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our strategy and execution in further optimizing patient workflows, and raising awareness among both patients and referring physicians, our expectations regarding demand and ongoing momentum, including with respect to the pilot launch of the LungTraX software platform, our ability to drive long-term, sustainable growth in 2025 and beyond, our possible or assumed future results of operations, including long-term outlook, descriptions of our revenues, total operating expenses, gross margin, guidance for full year 2025, and overall business strategy. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in this press release can be found in the Risk Factors section of our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended September 30, 2024, filed with the SEC on November 1, 2024, available at www.sec.gov. Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Except to the extent required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or review any estimate, projection, or forward-looking statement. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in our business.
About Pulmonx Corporation
Pulmonx Corporation (Nasdaq: LUNG) is a global leader in minimally invasive treatments for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Pulmonx’s Zephyr
®
Endobronchial Valve, Chartis
®
Pulmonary Assessment System, LungTraX
™
Platform, and StratX
®
Lung Analysis Report are designed to assess and treat patients with severe emphysema/COPD who despite medical management are still profoundly symptomatic. Pulmonx received FDA pre-market approval to commercialize the Zephyr Valve following its designation as a “breakthrough device.” The Zephyr Valve is commercially available in more than 25 countries, is included in global treatment guidelines and is widely considered a standard of care treatment option for improving breathing, activity and quality of life in patients with severe emphysema. For more information on the Zephyr Valves and the company, please visit
www.Pulmonx.com
.
Pulmonx
®
, AeriSeal
®
, Chartis
®
, StratX
®
, and Zephyr
®
are registered trademarks and LungTraX™ is a trademark of Pulmonx Corporation.
Investor Contact
Brian Johnston
Laine Morgan
Gilmartin Group
investors@pulmonx.com
Pulmonx Corporation
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended December 31,
Twelve Months Ended December 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Revenue
$
23,765
$
19,278
$
83,789
$
68,675
Cost of goods sold
6,175
4,878
21,788
17,923
Gross profit
17,590
14,400
62,001
50,752
Operating expenses
Research and development
4,001
3,896
17,570
18,080
Selling, general and administrative
27,006
24,423
102,135
94,607
Total operating expenses
31,007
28,319
119,705
112,687
Loss from operations
(13,417
)
(13,919
)
(57,704
)
(61,935
)
Interest income
1,045
1,541
5,061
5,568
Interest expense
(842
)
(905
)
(3,507
)
(3,232
)
Other income (expense), net
77
(357
)
256
(673
)
Net loss before tax
(13,137
)
(13,640
)
(55,894
)
(60,272
)
Income tax expense
38
248
500
571
Net loss
$
(13,175
)
$
(13,888
)
$
(56,394
)
$
(60,843
)
Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted
$
(0.33
)
$
(0.36
)
$
(1.44
)
$
(1.60
)
Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted
39,581,760
38,377,404
39,111,073
37,974,567
Pulmonx Corporation
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands)
(Unaudited)
December 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
70,905
$
83,547
Restricted cash
257
237
Short-term marketable securities
30,577
33,555
Accounts receivable, net
13,120
12,105
Inventory
16,915
16,743
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
4,474
4,235
Total current assets
136,248
150,422
Long-term marketable securities
—
14,390
Long-term inventory
1,681
2,580
Property and equipment, net
2,907
4,028
Goodwill
2,333
2,333
Intangible assets, net
—
31
Right of use assets
18,545
3,406
Other long-term assets
1,136
591
Total assets
$
162,850
$
177,781
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Current liabilities
Accounts payable
$
3,827
$
1,497
Accrued liabilities
16,472
16,234
Income taxes payable
49
93
Deferred revenue
135
104
Short-term debt
3,176
2,155
Current lease liabilities
778
3,074
Total current liabilities
24,437
23,157
Deferred tax liability
87
114
Long-term lease liabilities
18,515
1,106
Long-term debt
34,002
35,089
Total liabilities
77,041
59,466
Stockholders' equity
Common stock
40
39
Additional paid-in capital
551,211
526,797
Accumulated other comprehensive income
2,113
2,640
Accumulated deficit
(467,555
)
(411,161
)
Total stockholders' equity
85,809
118,315
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
162,850
$
177,781
Pulmonx Corporation
Reconciliation of Reported Revenue % Change to Constant Currency Revenue % Change
(in thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended December 31,
2024
2023
% Change
FX Impact %
Constant Currency % Change
United States
$
15,879
$
13,720
15.7
%
—
%
15.7
%
International
7,886
5,558
41.9
%
2.2
%
39.7
%
Total
$
23,765
$
19,278
23.3
%
0.7
%
22.6
%
Twelve Months Ended December 31,
2024
2023
% Change
FX Impact %
Constant Currency % Change
United States
$
56,465
$
45,917
23.0
%
—
%
23.0
%
International
27,324
22,758
20.1
%
1.2
%
18.9
%
Total
$
83,789
$
68,675
22.0
%
0.4
%
21.6
%
Pulmonx Corporation
Reconciliation of Net Loss to Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA
(in thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended December 31,
Twelve Months Ended December 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
GAAP Net loss
$
(13,175
)
$
(13,888
)
$
(56,394
)
$
(60,843
)
Depreciation and amortization
294
287
1,493
1,548
Stock-based compensation
5,523
5,598
22,955
22,101
Impairment of capitalized software development costs
—
—
1,717
—
Interest (income)/expense, net
(203
)
(636
)
(1,554
)
(2,336
)
Provision for income taxes
38
248
500
571
Adjusted EBITDA
$
(7,523
)
$
(8,391
)
$
(31,283
)
$
(38,959
)
