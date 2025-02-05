Pulmonx Corporation to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results on February 19, 2025

Pulmonx will release Q4 and full-year 2024 financial results on February 19, 2025, followed by a conference call.

Quiver AI Summary

Pulmonx Corporation, a leader in minimally invasive lung disease treatments, has announced that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2024 on February 19, 2025, after market close. Management will host a conference call at 1:30 p.m. PT to discuss these results, with a live and archived webcast available on the company's investor website. Pulmonx is known for its innovative solutions for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), including the FDA-approved Zephyr® Endobronchial Valve, which has become a standard care option in over 25 countries for patients with severe emphysema. For further information, the company encourages visits to their website.

Potential Positives

Announcement of the upcoming financial results for Q4 and full year 2024 highlights transparency and engages investors.

The company is recognized as a global leader in minimally invasive treatments for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), reinforcing its strong market position.

The Zephyr® Endobronchial Valve's inclusion in global treatment guidelines and designation as a "breakthrough device" underscores its significance and efficacy in patient care.

The commercial availability of the Zephyr Valve in over 25 countries indicates a robust international market presence and potential for revenue growth.

Potential Negatives

The announcement of the upcoming financial results could signal that the company is preparing to disclose potentially disappointing earnings, which may raise concerns among investors about its financial health.

There is a lack of specific performance metrics or projections for the financial results, which may indicate uncertainty or a cautious outlook regarding the company’s future performance.

The timing of the financial results announcement (after the market closes) may lead to increased speculation and volatility in stock price leading up to the release.

FAQ

When will Pulmonx announce its financial results for 2024?

Pulmonx will release its financial results on February 19, 2025, after the trading closes.

What time is the Pulmonx conference call scheduled?

The conference call will begin at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET on February 19, 2025.

How can I access the Pulmonx financial results webcast?

A live and archived webcast of the financial results can be accessed in the “Investors” section of the Pulmonx website.

What products does Pulmonx specialize in?

Pulmonx specializes in minimally invasive treatments for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), including the Zephyr® Endobronchial Valve.

Is the Zephyr Valve approved for use in the United States?

Yes, the Zephyr Valve has received FDA pre-market approval and is commercially available in over 25 countries.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$LUNG Insider Trading Activity

$LUNG insiders have traded $LUNG stock on the open market 22 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 21 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LUNG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GLENDON E. III FRENCH has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 64,547 shares for an estimated $454,425 .

. STEVEN S. WILLIAMSON (PRESIDENT AND CEO) purchased 14,245 shares for an estimated $97,435

DAVID AARON LEHMAN (GENERAL COUNSEL) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 11,262 shares for an estimated $72,582 .

. GEOFFREY BERAN ROSE (CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 8,962 shares for an estimated $57,785.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$LUNG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 64 institutional investors add shares of $LUNG stock to their portfolio, and 51 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pulmonx Corporation (Nasdaq: LUNG) (“Pulmonx”), a global leader in minimally invasive treatments for lung disease, today announced that it will release financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2024 after the close of trading on Wednesday, February 19, 2025. Company management will host a conference call to discuss financial results beginning at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET.





A live and archived webcast of the event will be available on the “Investors” section of the Pulmonx website at



https://investors.pulmonx.com/



.







About Pulmonx Corporation







Pulmonx Corporation (Nasdaq: LUNG) is a global leader in minimally invasive treatments for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Pulmonx’s Zephyr



®



Endobronchial Valve, Chartis



®



Pulmonary Assessment System, LungTraX



™



Platform, and StratX



®



Lung Analysis Report are designed to assess and treat patients with severe emphysema/COPD who despite medical management are still profoundly symptomatic. Pulmonx received FDA pre-market approval to commercialize the Zephyr Valve following its designation as a “breakthrough device.” The Zephyr Valve is commercially available in more than 25 countries, is included in global treatment guidelines and is widely considered a standard of care treatment option for improving breathing, activity and quality of life in patients with severe emphysema. For more information on the Zephyr Valves and the company, please visit



www.Pulmonx.com



.







Contact







Brian Johnston





Gilmartin Group







investors@pulmonx.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.