Pulmonx Corporation (NASDAQ:LUNG) Analysts Are Pretty Bullish On The Stock After Recent Results

A week ago, Pulmonx Corporation (NASDAQ:LUNG) came out with a strong set of quarterly numbers that could potentially lead to a re-rate of the stock. The results overall were credible, with revenues of US$9.2m beating expectations by 11%. Statutory losses were US$0.34 per share, 11% below what the analysts had forecast. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year. NasdaqGS:LUNG Earnings and Revenue Growth May 7th 2021

After the latest results, the six analysts covering Pulmonx are now predicting revenues of US$49.2m in 2021. If met, this would reflect a huge 48% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. The loss per share is expected to greatly reduce in the near future, narrowing 26% to US$1.48. Before this latest report, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$47.8m and US$1.56 per share in losses. It looks like there's been a modest increase in sentiment in the recent updates, with the analysts becoming a bit more optimistic in their predictions for both revenues and losses per share.

The consensus price target rose 12% to US$60.14, with the analysts encouraged by the higher revenue and lower forecast losses for next year. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Pulmonx at US$72.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$50.00. These price targets show that analysts do have some differing views on the business, but the estimates do not vary enough to suggest to us that some are betting on wild success or utter failure.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. One thing stands out from these estimates, which is that Pulmonx is forecast to grow faster in the future than it has in the past, with revenues expected to display 68% annualised growth until the end of 2021. If achieved, this would be a much better result than the 3.7% annual decline over the past year. Compare this against analyst estimates for the broader industry, which suggest that (in aggregate) industry revenues are expected to grow 8.1% annually. So it looks like Pulmonx is expected to grow faster than its competitors, at least for a while.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that the analysts made no changes to their forecasts for a loss next year. Pleasantly, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and their forecasts suggest the business is expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have forecasts for Pulmonx going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 2 warning signs for Pulmonx you should be aware of.

